2 AFC Bournemouth transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

AFC Bournemouth have already been busy during the ongoing January transfer window, with the Sky Bet Championship side already making two mid-season additions.

First, promising young centre back James Hill arrived from Fleetwood Town for a fee believed to be in the region of £1 million, with that deal then being followed up by the signing of right back Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United.

Meanwhile there was a very notable departure at the Vitality Stadium as club stalwart and legend Steve Cook departed for Nottingham Forest after making over 380 appearances for the Cherries.

It remains to be seen if Scott Parker will make anymore signings on the South Coast, with there still being plenty of time left in the window for further business to be conducted.

The AFC Bournemouth January transfer window quiz – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1) How many signings did Bournemouth make in the last winter window? Two Three Four Five

Here we take a look at TWO AFC Bournemouth transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week…

Lloyd Kelly to Everton

Everton are the latest Premier League club to show an interest in signing Kelly this month, as per a recent report by The Sunday Mirror.

Also a target for the likes of West Ham and Newcastle United, the centre back is viewed as indispensable by the Vitality Stadium club.

Only a crazy amount of money would convince the Cherries to sell the former Bristol City man, meaning that a winter deal would be difficult for any side to complete.

Kelly has been a key performer for Parker’s team this season and has now taken over the captaincy following the exit of Cook this month.

Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth

The Cardiff City striker is said to be a player that is on the radar of Bournemouth right now, as per a recent report by The Sun.

Moore has become a key player for the Bluebirds since his move to the club from Wigan Athletic, and is said to be valued at a price of £10 million.

This could therefore put the Cherries off making a move for the player at this stage of the season.

Parker would ideally like to bring Moore in to provide cover and competition for his top scorer, Dominic Solanke.