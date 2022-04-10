2 AFC Bournemouth summer transfer decisions facing Scott Parker when the window opens

Bournemouth currently sit second in the Championship as they look to go up automatically, sitting six points ahead of Nottingham Forest with seven games to play.

Boss Scott Parker will be hoping that if his side are in the Premier League next year they will be able to stay there and not come straight back down.

This will require the manager to make some decisions this summer over who stays, who goes and who needs to be signed.

What that in mind, we take a look at TWO transfer decisions facing Scott Parker as summer approaches.

Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell joined Bournemouth on loan from Norwich in January.

Since joining the side he’s made nine appearances for the side, but he has not been a consistent starter having come off the bench twice and being an unused substitute twice.

There’s still potential to unlock in his game but he provides Parker with a good option and can fill in a number of different roles.

Since Cantwell is now out of favour at Norwich and Bournemouth have the option to sign him permanently, Parker will have to decide whether to take the player on for next season.

Cantwell has spoken positively about his time working with Parker so far and he also has Premier League experience so could be a good addition to the squad if they are in the top-flight.

Parker will have to see what he is able to get out of the player as the season comes to a close to decide whether or not he will fit into his side next season.

Can you answer these 18 questions about the Scott Parker era at AFC Bournemouth?

1 of 18 Who managed the club before Scott Parker took over? Eddie Howe Sean Dyche Steve Cooper Jason Tindall

Gary Cahill

Defender Gary Cahill joined Bournemouth at the start of the year on a one-year contract.

The 36-year-old has been an important part of the squad this year having made 22 league appearances and Bournemouth have one of the best defensive records in the league.

However, he has been out of favour recently, with Nat Phillips’ arrival from Liverpool knocking Cahill down the pecking order.

With his age, he may not be a player in contention to start every game next season but he is another player with Premier League experience and could provide Bournemouth with something next year.

Ultimately, Parker will have to make the decision of whether Cahill’s worth another year.