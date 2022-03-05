2 AFC Bournemouth players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

AFC Bournemouth are likely to be devising two separate transfer plans for the summer as they wait to see what which division they will be in next term, with automatic promotion a real possibility at this stage.

They did suffer something of a wobble earlier in the latter stages of 2021 – but they have responded reasonably well in recent times and have re-established themselves as top-two favourites along with league leaders Fulham.

Promotion isn’t guaranteed at this point though, so in terms of departures, which players will potentially be looking to move on from the Vitality Stadium in the summer will depend on which tier they are competing in during the 2022/23 campaign.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 AFC Bournemouth players born in?

1 of 20 Freddie Woodman? Croydon Milton Keynes Middlesbrough Newcastle

If a Premier League spot is secured, those who are currently far down the pecking order are likely to seek other opportunities elsewhere with owner Maxim Demin remaining fully committed to the club despite recent events in home nation Russia.

And if they do suddenly collapse and remain in the Championship for the third consecutive season, some of their most capable players may be looking to take the step up without the Cherries.

There are a few players that may look to move on regardless of either outcome though – and we take a look at two below.

Dominic Solanke

The 24-year-old has been the Cherries’ main talisman this term, making up for the loss of Arnaut Danjuma last summer and recording an exceptional 20 goals in 31 league appearances this season.

If it wasn’t for Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the latter scoring at a rate of over a goal per game this term, he would be the subject of much more attention.

One side that have reportedly taken an interest in recruiting the forward is Newcastle United, with the Magpies’ boss Eddie Howe working with the ex-Liverpool man at the Vitality before his departure at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

If the Cherries fail to win a top-tier return, Solanke would surely be pushing for a move away and even if they do, he may want a move to a more established club in the Premier League.

Newcastle is one possible option and he would certainly be paid handsomely there – but whether that would be the best move for his career remains to be seen with a potential lack of first-team opportunities on the horizon at St James’ Park.

It may take a sizeable fee to lure him away from the south coast though – a warning for those wanting to meet Parker’s side at the negotiating table.

Ben Pearson

At the other end of the spectrum, midfielder Pearson is one player that may not be used regularly next season, even if the Cherries remain in the second tier.

In fairness to the 27-year-old, he has appeared 17 times in the league this season and that sort of tally may be just about enough to persuade him to stay put, but there are already plenty of players competing for a central midfield spot.

Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Gavin Kilkenny, Todd Cantwell and Philip Billing are other options in the middle of the park and with just one of those a loanee, it would be difficult to see the ex-Preston man become a regular starter anytime soon.

Arguably in the peak of his playing career at 27, surely it would be time for Pearson to move on if he fails to play more regularly between now and the end of this season.

His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024 though, so he would personally have to push for a move if he isn’t transfer listed.