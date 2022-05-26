2 AFC Bournemouth players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Preparing for their Premier League return, it remains to be seen how AFC Bournemouth tackle the summer transfer window.

Faced with lots of decisions over the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see how many changes Scott Parker eyes up to best set up his side for the rigours of top-tier football.

The Cherries secured promotion via the automatic places, adding real quality in January to push them over the line.

Here, we take a look at two current Bournemouth players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Jack Stacey

It remains to be seen if Parker deems Stacey as a player who can make the step back up to the Premier League under his operating style.

Providing attacking threat and defensive competence, Stacey was a regular starter during the opening half of the campaign, however, he did not see too much game time during 2022.

Middlesbrough are interested in a summer move for the right-back, with Boro setting their sights on promotion for the 2022/23 campaign under Chris Wilder.

Signing a four-year deal at The Vitality Stadium when he arrived in the summer of 2019, Bournemouth could look to recover part of the £4 million they spent on Stacey.

Gavin Kilkenny

Sticking to the theme of Bournemouth players that Middlesbrough admire, Boro are also interested in a move for midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

The young midfielder, who has shown excellent promise during his limited amount of minutes with the Cherries, is likely to see his game time even more scarce with his current side in the Premier League.

Bournemouth could sanction his loan departure, however, it is not known if Middlesbrough are keen on striking a temporary deal.

A technically-gifted midfielder with grit and determination, it is no surprise to see interest surfacing in the young midfielder.