2 AFC Bournemouth players who could do with being loaned out in January

AFC Bournemouth have started their Sky Bet Championship season extremely well under the guidance of Scott Parker and currently sit on top of the league table.

The Cherries brought in the former Fulham boss over the summer and he has quickly implemented his methods to great effect at the Vitality Stadium.

A combination of both youth and experience has seen the side go unbeaten in their first eight games and as a result they have also scored 14 and conceded just six in what has been a very impressive start for the South Coast outfit.

Despite their various successes so far however, there are some players who are currently on the fringes at the club who may well be eyeing a temporary solution come the next transfer window.

Here, we take a look at TWO AFC Bournemouth players who could do with being loaned out in January…

Steve Cook

The club captain has only featured once under Parker so far this season and that only game came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich City back in August.

Cook has seen himself fall down the pecking order at centre back following the arrival of Gary Cahill and the emergence of the youthful Zeno Ibsen Rossi on the South Coast.

At his age, the 30-year-old will no doubt want to be playing regularly in order to prolong his long and successful career.

A loan move could now beckon for the influential figure in January, with Parker seemingly not taking a fancy to the seasoned campaigner.

Will Dennis

The young goalkeeper is currently behind both the more experienced pairing of Mark Travers and Örjan Nyland at present and is surely keen to get out and play some more first team football.

Dennis previously spent time out on loan with non league side Weymouth and could certainly do with another stint away from the Cherries.

He is still young in goalkeeping terms and would benefit from getting some more game time under his belt in order to continue along his development pathway.

Bournemouth handed the young shot stopper a new contract in March 2020, so this is clearly a player that they have high hopes for in the coming years.