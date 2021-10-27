2 AFC Bournemouth players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to 15 games when they face Reading on Saturday.

The Cherries will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular clash after sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Whilst Bournemouth cannot afford to underestimate their opponents at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, they could prove to be too strong for Reading in this fixture.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, we have decided to take a look at TWO Bournemouth players who we believe could potentially be subject to transfer interest in the January window…

Dominic Solanke

Whilst Dominic Solanke initially struggled to make an impression for Bournemouth after joining the club in 2019, he has managed to take his game to new heights following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

After providing 26 direct goal contributions for the Cherries during the previous campaign, the forward has set the second-tier alight once again with his attacking displays this season.

During the 14 appearances that he has made for the club in the Championship, Solanke has already reached double-figures in terms of goals.

If the forward continues to thrive at this level, he could potentially attract interest from the Premier League as he may finally be ready to step up to the mark in this division.

In order to push on in the Championship next year, it is imperative that Bournemouth ignore any potential bids from elsewhere as it would be extremely difficult to find a suitable replacement for Solanke.

1 of 30 What club does Brett Pitman play for now? Portsmouth Swindon Bristol Rovers Forest Green

Philip Billing

Philip Billing is another player who could potentially attract interest from elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window as he has produced some eye-catching performances in the Championship this season.

A key member of Scott Parker’s side, the 25-year-old is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.28 in the Championship.

As well as delivering the goods in a defensive sense for his side, Billing has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions in all competitions from central-midfield.

Billing clearly possesses the talent needed to compete at a higher level and thus he will be determined to feature in the Premier League again in the not too distant future.

For Bournemouth’s sake, they will be hoping that the midfielder will be playing in this division for them next season as they will be looking to launch a push for promotion in the coming months.