2 AFC Bournemouth dilemmas that will be playing on Scott Parker’s mind over the international break

Bournemouth have had a positive start to the season under new boss Scott Parker, with the Cherries unbeaten and occupying a play-off place.

However, three draws from the opening five games shows that improvements can still be made but the boss will hoping that a productive end to the window can bring more consistency in the future.

Promotion is undoubtedly the aim for the south coast side, so they will need to maintain high standards over the next few months, starting with a home game against Barnsley next week.

The international break has given Parker the chance to work with most of his squad ahead of that fixture and here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the former Fulham chief…

Whether to put the new signings straight in

As mentioned, Bournemouth were very busy towards the end of the window, with the likes of Morgan Rogers, Gary Cahill, Jamal Lowe and Ryan Christie coming through the door, the latter two on deadline day.

Given their quality, you would expect them to go straight into the XI but Cahill and Rogers have had to be patient. Now though, he may feel all four are ready and they could all play a big role in the promotion push this season.

Who plays in goal

You would imagine Mark Travers will return to the XI but Orjan Nyland kept a clean sheet in the last game after the Ireland stopper missed out through illness.

Even though Nyland struggled considerably in the League Cup, he showed character and resilience to bounce back with a shut-out against the Tigers and it will have impressed the boss.

With Travers not always convincing himself, Parker may opt to keep the Norwegian in as it’s his shirt to lose.