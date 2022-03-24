2 AFC Bournemouth dilemmas facing Scott Parker during this international break

AFC Bournemouth have been flying along all season and now the time has come for them to just get the job done in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Cherries always had promotion as their aim this season and they now have it firmly in their hands, with a good win over Huddersfield Town before the international break.

After the break, it’ll be all guns blazing from the team in order to achieve a Premier League return and here we’re looking at two things Scott Parker will be working on ahead of the resumption, and conclusion, of this domestic league season…

Busy fixture list preparation

Most sides have eight games to go this season in the second tier, whilst some have as few as seven.

Bournemouth, though, have a league-high ten matches left to play this year and whilst games in hand could be seen as a positive, they can also work against you if the fixture list piles up.

Parker will be looking at his squad right now and working on ways he can rotate to keep them fresh as they embark of a period that will see them play ten games between 2nd April and 7th May.

Make sure home form is strong

Bournemouth have been good at home in the main but a couple of draws against Reading and Peterborough at home in recent weeks will still niggle.

Those are games you would expect them to win on paper, and Parker will be eager to make sure such teams are put away in the run-in.

Similarly, the likes of Middlesborugh, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all arrive on the south coast before the end of the season, and so they need to be met strongly as well.

