2 aerials won, 1 dribble: The Fulham man who struggled to assert his authority in 1-1 draw at Barnsley

Fulham dropped two points in their title procession in a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Barnsley in Saturday lunchtime’s Championship fixture.

Harry Wilson will not want to watch back the chance he missed late on, but having levelled proceedings with a superb shot into the top left corner Marco Silva should forgive him.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Championship record-breaker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Serbian was very well marshalled by Michael Helik, Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching as the Tykes proved stiff opposition for the league leaders.

Wilson and Fabio Carvalho in particular had some bright moments, but Mitrovic did not have his usual impact in leading the line.

The 27-year-old did not make his elite aerial threat count and could not add to the 35 goals he has scored this season.

According to WhoScored.com, Mitrovic only won two aerials in the whole game and was only able to complete one dribble even when he dropped deeper to receive possession.

The way they contained the league’s top scorer will have been very encouraging to watch for Poya Asbaghi as they were able to frustrate the Cottagers in their title pursuit

Mitrovic will have one eye on Guy Whittingham’s record, 42 goals in the second tier as a 46-game format, and that would have added to the disappointment at his own performance at Oakwell.

The Barnsley defensive trio surrounded the Serbian whenever a cross came into the box, showing excellent organisation and fight in their precarious position in the table.

Think you’re a hardcore Fulham fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cottagers quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1875 1877 1879 1881

Mitrovic may well have identified this fixture to fill his boots in chasing the record, but in reality, at this stage of the season it is sometimes even harder to play against the teams fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, than it is facing a side narrowly inside the top half.

There will be more opportunities for Mitrovic to add to his tally, and with such an incredible supporting cast at Craven Cottage, the record is still in sight.