2.98 progressive runs per 90: The Manchester United man finding his feet in the EFL

Ethan Laird enters the final year of his contract at Manchester United next season and his long term future looks up in the air having struggled to adjust to life at AFC Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old performed very well in the second half of last season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons and continued his development under Russell Martin in the first half of 2021/22 at Swansea City.

Laird has since made just two substitute appearances for the Cherries with Jack Stacey keeping his place at right back despite the England U20 international’s impressive 2021.

Manchester United deciding to recall him from the Swans and re-deploy him on the South Coast, suggests a certain level of interest in his development that could mean that he is in the future first team plans at Old Trafford.

Although, from another angle, failing to displace Stacey heading into the final year of your contract is not a good look in hoping to push for first team involvement at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Cherries have played a back four for the vast majority of this season, and that does not suit Laird very well, decreasing his attacking licence compared to the right wing back role he has thrived in.

With Djed Spence and Isaiah Jones taking the headlines for their attacking influence from right wing back in the Championship this season, Laird will be devastated to be rotting away on the bench when he was one of the first names on the team sheet in South Wales.

The 20-year-old has completed 2.98 progressive runs per 90 this season, according to Wyscout, encapsulating his intent to get forward.

Stacey does provide greater defensive solidity, which is more valuable in a back four, but the Red Devils may be a little frustrated with Scott Parker’s hesitance to play Laird, after they took him away from somewhere his skillset was appreciated in January.

Laird has also completed 22 shot assists this season, showing how effective he can be in the final when given the chance, producing those sorts of numbers to the likes of Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke has to be seen as a positive for the Cherries.

That is 1.09 shot assists per 90 minutes, which is incredibly healthy for a player of his position, particularly considering that he had never played in the Championship before this season.

With Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest all reserving a glimmer of hope of a late dash for automatic promotion, Parker probably sees the Cherries’ most risk-free way to sealing second place as being defensively solid.

Laird’s defensive numbers certainly leave room for improvement and are the reason that Stacey has been preferred since the turn of the year.

This season, Laird has only won 61.1% of his defensive duels and 31.5% of his aerial dues, painting a picture of a questionable member of a back four with the lucrative finances of a potential promotion to the Premier League on the line.

Looking from both sides it easier to see why Parker is not picking Laird, but from a development point of view it must be very frustrating for both the player and his parent club.