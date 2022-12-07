2.7 clearances per game: This Sheffield United man could hold the key to club’s promotion hopes

Sheffield United will be looking to build upon their impressive start to the season when they make their return to Championship action this weekend.

Before the season paused for the start of the World Cup, the Blades managed to accumulate a total of 38 points from 21 league games.

Currently second in the Championship standings, United are set to host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

One of the individuals who could potentially feature for the Blades in this fixture is Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The defender has now returned to training after missing the club’s victory over Cardiff City due to illness.

A stand-out performer in the Championship this season, the defender could potentially hold the key to the Blades’ promotion hopes.

Here, using statistics from Sofascore, we have decided to take a closer look at Ahmedhodic’s displays at this level for United…

Signed by the Blades in the summer transfer window from Swedish outfit Malmo, it was always going to be interesting to see how Ahmedhodzic would fare in the Championship.

Before making this particular switch, the defender’s only other appearance at this level came as a substitute in Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Newcastle United in 2016.

Despite his lack of second-tier experience, Ahmedhodzic has managed to produce a host of superb performances for the Blades and is currently averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.33 in this division.

The 23-year-old has illustrated that he is more than capable of making a difference for the Blades in a defensive and in an attacking sense.

Ahmedhodzic has shown his defensive prowess by making 2.7 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per game while he has also yet to produce an error which has directly led to a goal in the Championship.

The former Forest man has also recorded two tackles per fixture and has won an overall total (ground and aerial) of 4.4 duels per match.

When Ahmedhodzic has featured, the Blades have managed to prevent their opponents from scoring on seven separate occasions.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

Also capable of causing issues for opposition defenders, the centre-back has scored four goals and has chipped in with two assists in 15 league appearances.

One of the areas that Ahmedhodzic may need to improve upon when the season resumes is his discipline as he has already been shown five yellow cards.

In terms of his overall performance, it is abundantly clear that the defender possesses the quality to spearhead a promotion push.

Providing that Ahmedhodzic is able to avoid injury, there is a strong possibility that the Blades will seal a return to the Premier League in 2023 with him in their side.