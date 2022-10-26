2.4 key passes per game: Is this QPR man ready for the top-flight amid Aston Villa link?

After opting to draft in Mick Beale as Mark Warburton’s successor earlier this year, it was always going to be fascinating to see how Queens Park Rangers would fare during the opening months of the 2022/23 campaign.

Under the guidance of Beale, the R’s have managed to accumulate an impressive total of 30 points from their opening 16 league games.

Currently second in the Championship, QPR will reclaim top spot in the league standings by defeating Birmingham City on Friday.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature for the R’s in this fixture is Ilias Chair.

As a result of his eye-catching displays at this level in the current term, the attacking midfielder has recently emerged as a potential target for Aston Villa.

According to a report from Football Insider, Villa are plotting a move for Chair ahead of the January transfer window.

Here, using statistics gathered from Sofascore, we have decided to assess whether Chair is ready to make the step up the top-flight by taking a closer look at his performances for QPR this season…

Chair has been in excellent form for QPR in recent months and thus it is hardly a shock that he is seemingly attracting interest from the Premier League.

Currently averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.35 in the Championship, it is surely only a matter of time before the 24-year-old goes on to test himself at the highest level.

For QPR’s sake, they will be hoping to provide Chair with the opportunity to play in the top-flight by sealing promotion to this division in 2023.

The attacking midfielder has demonstrated his creativity on a regular basis this season as he has averaged 2.4 key passes per game.

Of the eight big chances that he has created for his team-mates, six have resulted in goals for the R’s.

9 quickfire questions about QPR kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 In what season did QPR wear this home kit? 2017/18 2014/16 2021/22 2009/10

Very comfortable whilst in possession of the ball, Chair has registered a respectable pass success rate of 84% in the second-tier.

By continuing to build on this side of his game, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Chair goes on to cause all kinds of issues for defenders in the Premier League.

Chair has also shown a willingness to take on players as he has completed 1.5 successful dribbles per game.

One of the areas that the attacking midfielder will need to improve on in order to be a success in the top-flight is his conversion rate as although he has scored three league goals this season, he has also missed four big chances.

An incredibly talented player who seemingly has the world at his feet, it could be argued that Chair is ready to make the step up and thus QPR will need to hold firm if a team tests their resolve by submitting a bid in the upcoming transfer window.