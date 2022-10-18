£2.39m: How does Newport County’s squad market value compare to other League Two clubs?

Newport County have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign and parted company with James Rowberry last week.

The Exiles came very close to a top seven finish last season, falling away at a crucial moment, having been in and around the automatic promotion places for extended periods.

Darren Kelly’s caretaker reign did not begin in the way that they would have liked with a 2-1 defeat at Crawley Town on Saturday, and the club may be looking to hire a permanent replacement ahead of the weekend’s action.

County conducted an interesting summer transfer window, bringing in some players with experience of success in the EFL but that business is yet to bear fruit on the whole.

Here, we have taken a look at how Newport’s squad market value, as per Transfermarkt, compares to the rest of League Two…

Salford City are unsurprisingly top of the tree with the amount of off-field investment they have received in recent years, retaining top spot from last season.

Newport sit in 16th with a squad market value of £2.39 million, one place below where they ranked last season, 15th with a collective value of £2.9 million.

The likes of Josh Pask, Ed Upson, Jermaine Hylton and Courtney Baker-Richardson moving on has contributed to that drop-off in value, with some of those players being overestimated by the website taking into account some of their performances last season.

Omar Bogle, Adam Lewis, Joe Day and Aaron Wildig are among some of the Exiles’ most valuable players, with three of them arriving at Rodney Parade over the summer.

Bogle joined the club after a brief stint at Hartlepool United, and the physical striker was not able to do himself justice at Doncaster Rovers or Charlton Athletic in the seasons prior to signing for the Pools.

Bogle has ability above the level when fully fit and will be aiming to settle down at Newport to begin showing his quality once again.

Adam Lewis has come in on loan from Liverpool, Wildig played a key role in Morecambe’s 2021/22 survival in League One and Joe Day remains a reliable figure between the sticks.

Newport will be aiming to overperform where they are in the squad value ranking this season, but that may become difficult considering how they have started the season.