2.2 shots per game, 5 big chances created: Would Swansea City man be a good signing for Leicester?

Leicester City might be considering a swoop down into the Championship for another attacking option this summer, with Voetbal International in the Netherlands reporting that Joel Piroe is a target for the Foxes.

The forward has only been with the Welsh club since the summer but has already made an impression and has been their main attacking outlet in the Championship so far this season.

Despite having never previously played in England, he has made the adjustment with ease and is now facing the prospect of testing himself in the top flight next season too.

Having had only one season in the second tier so far though, it could be a bit of a gamble for Brendan Rodgers’ men. But would it be a solid signing for the club? Or should Leicester look elsewhere for more forward options?

For starters, his goal rate speaks for itself. With 18 goals in 34 starts, it’s clear that Piroe most definitely knows where the back of the net is. As per SofaScore, he has a scoring rate of a goal every 167 minutes (or a goal just under every two games). It means he has proven he can be a clinical finisher and a poacher if the chances are created for him – and with Jamie Vardy getting on in his career, a poacher is exactly what they want and need, as Piroe fits that mould.

He also doesn’t mind testing the keeper, averaging 2.2 shots per game. There are plenty of strikers who wait for the chances to fall to them or struggle to even test the opposition but Piroe doesn’t mind a pot shot and having a crack when he can.

He can – and has – also tee up his teammates and bring others into play. He’s less of an all-rounder than others (as shown by his low successful dribble rate of 43% and him having 0% for his accurate crossing rate) but does enough in terms of creating chances for others and is pinpoint with his passing, even in the final third. He has created five big chances so far this season, has four assists and averages 0.6 key passes per game too.

He also manages 8.7 accurate passes in the opposition half per game – meaning he isn’t afraid to move back into the play to get involved and then help drag his team forward and ping the ball out to a teammate.

His only downfall is in terms of his ability on the ball and in the air. He can pass the ball and if the ball gets to him, then he can finish off chances. Even defensively he can do his bit and put the pressure on with 0.7 tackles per game.

However, he has a 34% success rate for ground duels and a 33% success rate for aerial duels too.

Piroe then could be a good replacement for Vardy in that he is a poacher and with the way Leicester play, he would get the chances as Vardy has and could certainly bury them.

If the Foxes want a player they can lump the ball too though or that they want to get on the ball himself to drive it forward, they may be best to look elsewhere for another option in attack.