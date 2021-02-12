‘2-2 draw,’ ‘We could see a surprise win’ – How will Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth pan out? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict ‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest play host to AFC Bournemouth in the lunch-time kick-off on Saturday and will be keen to pick up successive wins after their victory over Wycombe.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth who are under the caretaker management of Jonathan Woodgate will be eager to cement their spot in the play-offs and kick on after their win over Birmingham last time out.

So, how do you see this game panning out? What are your score predictions?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

I think it will be a really good game first and foremost.

Forest are on a good run having only lost one of their last 10 league games, and will be full of confidence after wins over Coventry and Wycombe.

A lot has been said about the lack of quality Coventry and Wycombe have, but you can only beat what is in front of you and Forest beat them convincingly.

With the likes of Anthony Knockaert getting back to his best and Glenn Murray full of confidence, I can see Forest giving Bournemouth plenty of problems this weekend.

They look a lot more solid at the back and going forward, and I think they’ll nick a 2-1 win here.

Bournemouth have excellent players in every area of the pitch, but I think Forest will win.

Phil Spencer

This is going to be really interesting contest.

Nottingham Forest have looked good of late as Chris Hughton’s side go into the match on three-match unbeaten run.

With a 3-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in their last game they’ll be very confident of getting a result.

That said, Bournemouth have enjoying things at the moment.

Two wins from two under Jonathan Woodgate suggests that the confidence is pumping in the Cherries camp and so they’ll be hopeful of getting a big away win.

Both sides will have opportunities to take the game but I’d predict a 2-2 draw at the City Ground.

Jacob Potter

I think we could see a surprise win for Forest here.

The Reds haven’t enjoyed the season that they would have originally hoped for in the Championship this season, and Chris Hughton will know that they have to find positive results in the near future.

Bournemouth aren’t exactly on a good run of form themselves in the second-tier, and have struggled in recent weeks, even though they beat Burnley in the FA Cup recently.

But Forest will be desperate to pick up three points here, as they could pull further clear of the relegation zone with a win at the City Ground.

Glenn Murray really impressed me in their recent win over Wycombe, and I think he’ll fancy his chances of adding to his goal tally against a Cherries defence, which have looked frail at times in recent matches.