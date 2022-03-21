2.1 tackles per game: Should Liverpool sanction permanent exit for player amid Fulham transfer interest?

Liverpool will be looking to keep up their pursuit of the quadruple when they take on Watford in the Premier League next month.

Although there is still plenty of football left to be played this season, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may already be thinking about how his squad could shape up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Neco Williams could be one of the individuals who Liverpool opt to part ways with this summer.

According to Football Insider, Fulham will reportedly try to sign the defender on a permanent deal from the Reds if they seal promotion to the top-flight.

Considering that the Cottagers are 14 points clear of third-place in the Championship standings, it would be a major shock if they are not playing Premier League football again next season.

It is understood that Williams is open to the possibility of joining Fulham on a full-time basis after making a positive impression for the club during his current loan spell.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at how the 20-year-old has been getting on at Craven Cottage whilst assessing whether Liverpool should let him leave in the summer…

Williams has made the right-back position his own since joining Fulham on a temporary basis in the January transfer window.

In the nine league games that he has featured in for the Cottagers, the Wales international has demonstrated an abundance of creativity.

As well as finding the back of the net on two occasions, Williams has provided his team-mates with two assists.

By continuing to contribute for Fulham between now and the end of the campaign, the right-back could make considerable strides in terms of his development ahead of his return to Anfield.

Williams has also been relatively impressive in a defensive sense as he is currently averaging 2.1 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per game.

If he is able to build upon these statistics, Williams could boost his chances of being regularly included in Liverpool’s match-day squad next season.

Extremely confident whilst in possession of the ball, the right-back is currently averaging 90.9 touches per game whilst he has also managed to record a pass success rate of 83% in the Championship.

Considering that Klopp likes his defenders to play out from the back, Williams may prove to be a valuable asset in the coming years.

However, despite the fact that Williams clearly possesses a great deal of potential, he is extremely unlikely to overtake Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

The England international has produced some superb performances in the top-flight this season as he has been directly involved in 13 goals in 26 appearances.

Given that Williams’ current deal is set to run until 2025, Liverpool could potentially secure a significant fee for him this summer if they are willing to negotiate with Fulham.

If Williams is indeed keen on securing a move away from Merseyside, it could be argued that the Reds shouldn’t stand in his way as they already have a world class right-back on their books.