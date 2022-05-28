£1m offer made for Sheffield Wednesday player

Atletico Talleres have tabled an offer in the region of £1m for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass, according to The Examiner.

Argentinian side Atletico Talleres are looking to sign Windass having submitted a bid in the region of £1m, similar to the offer from Millwall this time last year.

Talleres are managed by Pedro Caixinha who worked with Windass when managing Rangers in 2017, with the Portuguese looking to be reunited with his former playmaker.

The bid is expected to test Wednesday’s resolve after Windass endured an injury-hit campaign, mustering just 11 appearances in the league, but still hit four goals and two assists last year. A number of other clubs are also understood to be keen on the 28-year-old.

The news was revealed by Talleres president Andres Fassi, who said (via The Examiner): “We are in talks with an English player, who Pedro [Caixinha] already had in Europe as a player, wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer. It is part of the negotiations that we will do in Buenos Aires. The footballer is Josh Windass.”

“There is an agreement with Windass. Yesterday we sent the offer to Sheffield Wednesday.”

With Darren Moore planning an overhaul to his squad this summer, Windass could be another one that makes way after we’ve seen Chey Dunkley, Saido Berahino, and Sam Hutchinson all released from the club.

The Verdict

This offer comes out of the blue somewhat given the nature of the public release of the news. Interest in a player of Windass’ quality, along with time remaining on his contract seems inevitable.

It would be a big blow to Wednesday if they were to lose the former Wigan and Rangers man as he has the potential to push Wednesday forward next season, showing his quality in the playoff second leg against Sunderland as he set up Lee Gregory for the equaliser.

But, £1m for a player who only managed 11 league appearances last season, and with 12 months left on his contract could represent a good deal for Wednesday while giving them the chance to reinvest into their squad.

It’s a difficult decision for Moore to make, with the club needing to get big decisions right if they are to push for promotion once again next season.