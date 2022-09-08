19-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Birmingham City so far this season

Birmingham City have had a steady enough start to life under John Eustace.

Tipped to struggle by many before a ball was kicked, the Blues have picked up eight points from their opening eight Championship matches.

A 1-0 win away at Preston North End last time out courtesy of a Maxime Colin goal gave Birmingham their first away win of the campaign, and with a home tie up against Swansea City this weekend, Eustace will be eyeing back-to-back victories.

Having said that, ahead of this weekend’s clash, we thought we’d take a look at the Blues and try to determine one winner and one loser from the opening weeks of the campaign.

Here are the two players that we have identified.

LOSER: Neil Etheridge

One loser during the opening weeks of the season at Birmingham City has quite clearly been goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

John Ruddy was brought in by Eustace in the summer and so far, has claimed the number one shirt at St. Andrews.

Given that during the second half of last season, Etheridge was the Blues’ number one, he will surely be disappointed to have lost his place in between the sticks.

With Ruddy performing well, too, it isn’t looking like he will be gaining that place back anytime soon, either.

WINNER: Josh Williams

With a new manager coming in this summer, the young players at St. Andrews had a fresh opportunity to impress and stake their claim for a first team place.

One player that has seemingly grasped that opportunity is Josh Williams.

Williams was benched for the club’s 1-0 win over Preston last weekend, and it remains to be seen if that will be the case moving forwards, but having had a small run in the side and firmly put himself in Eustace’s thoughts, the 19-year-old has to be considered a winner at Blues so far this season.

