19-year-old Blackburn Rovers prospect attracting League One attention

Jake Garrett is one of Blackburn Rovers’ most exciting prospects at the moment.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first team debut but was involved throughout pre-season last summer and has impressed at U23 level.

In Premier League 2 this season, the midfielder made 18 appearances and contributed three assists as well as performing to a consistently high standard.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, a number of League One clubs are keen to get the youngster in on loan this summer.

With Rovers yet to appoint a manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray this summer, any decisions on his future will likely have to wait a little while longer.

However, you can understand why the player would probably be interested in a loan move himself and following pre-season this summer, a move could well go through for one of the sides interested.

The report hasn’t named any of the sides expressing their interest as of yet.

Quiz: Can you remember how much Blackburn Rovers paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Alan Shearer £1.6 million £2.6 million £3.6 million £4.6 million

The Verdict:

Considering he has impressed at U23 level and is highly regarded as the next big academy prospect at Blackburn, it’s not surprising that there are League One clubs looking to get his signature this summer.

Of course a manager will have to be appointed first and upon that appointment, they will be keen to assess all their players at the start of pre-season before making a decision on anyone’s future.

However, you can imagine that a loan move would be the best thing for the player next season as it allows him to make that step from youth football to a first team and gain the experience that comes along with that.

Not only would this help his progression as a player but it would also give Rovers a good hint of where he’s at and what he needs to get him ready for the first team at Ewood Park.