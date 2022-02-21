19-y/o starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to play Bristol City on Tuesday night

Coventry City will be looking to continue their winning run tomorrow night in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Sky Blues head into this fixture full of confidence after securing a late win over Barnsley in their last league outing at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

Another victory for Mark Robins’ side could see them move level on points with the play-off places providing that other results across the division fall in their favour over the course of this next game week.

They take on a Bristol City side that will also have a spring in their step after they defeated Middlesbrough at the weekend on home turf as they got back to winning ways in the league.

Here we take you through our predicted Coventry City starting eleven for their game against the Robins tomorrow.

Simon Moore will once again be hoping to keep a clean sheet for the Sky Blues after providing a shut out against Barnsley last time out.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam will once again form the back three, with the latter no doubt being keen to get on the score sheet again if he can after his late winner against the Tykes.

Ian Maatsen and Todd Kane will again act as the attacking wing backs as they seek to provide support in the final and defensive thirds.

Meanwhile Jamie Allen and Ben Sheaf will continue to partner each other in the centre of the midfield.

In front of them will be Callum O’Hare, who will be the main source of creativity from the number 10 position as he seeks to provide service to the front two.

Martyn Waghorn and Viktor Gyökeres will lead the line for the Sky Blues as they seek to add to their respective tallies for the season.