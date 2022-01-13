19-y/o in: How Birmingham City’s XI could look if recent transfer rumours materialised

Birmingham City will be looking to further improve their on field performances moving forwards as they seek to climb the Sky Bet Championship table.

Sitting 18th in the league standings at the time of writing, the Blues have really struggled for consistency under Lee Bowyer and will be hopeful of making the right changes to their squad this month in order to make a difference in the long run.

Teden Mengi and Taylor Richards have already arrived this month on loan from Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, with more new additions being eyed as the weeks progress.

Various names have already been linked with a move to St Andrew’s in the near future, so we could well see some further activity from Bowyer and co before the window slams shut in just over half a months time.

Here, we take you through how Birmingham City’s XI could look if recent transfer rumours materialised.

Neil Etheridge will be between the sticks for the Blues between now and the end of the season, with Matija Sarkic having been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a dislocated shoulder.

In defence Kristian Pedersen should line up on the left hand side of the back three, with George Friend in the centre, leaving Mengi on the right hand side of the back line.

The main changes that could take place in the starting line up are out wide, with both Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo both being said to be targets for the Blues this month as they seek to bolster their options on the flanks.

They should line up either side of a midfield three that should be made up of Ryan Woods, Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner.

Up top, Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan should lead the line as they have done for much of the season.