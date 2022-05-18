19-goal striker keen on Portsmouth transfer move

League One outfit Portsmouth remain keen on a deal for non-league striker Kyle Wootton – and the Notts County player himself is interested in a switch to Fratton Park this summer, according to The News.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley believes that Wootton’s mix of pace and mobility makes him an ideal signing for the club this summer, having watched the 25-year-old earlier in the season for the Magpies.

Wootton was also linked with a move to the likes of Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers in January by the Daily Mail, but a transfer failed to materialise and the forward remained at Meadow Lane for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Having scored 19 goals in 43 National League matches for Notts County this season, Wootton is a man in-demand and with his contract expiring this summer, Portsmouth can land him without having to pay a transfer fee.

Wootton’s season is not over with Notts County set to face Grimsby in the National League play-offs, but Portsmouth will almost certainly be watching on with intrigue as they are still interested in bringing the ex-Scunthorpe man to the south coast.

The Verdict

It’s pretty apparent that Portsmouth are in need of strikers going into next season – and quite a few of them.

There are no senior out-and-out centre-forwards under contract at the club currently, so lots of work needs to be done by Cowley and his recruitment team.

Wootton would represent a cheap gamble considering he’s out of contract at Notts County, and he certainly knows where the back of the net is, albeit two levels below Pompey.

If he’s not the only man that Portsmouth bring in this summer though for that position then he will no doubt be welcomed – either way it could turn out to be a shrewd move if he does arrive at Fratton Park next season.