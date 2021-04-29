19-goal striker in, Scott Sinclair out: An early look at how Preston North End’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Preston North End could be set for one of their most interesting summers in recent years, with a new manager and a fresh set of players needed.

The previous summer saw North End make just one signing – that was Emil Riis in October – with all other transfer business coming in the mid-season January transfer window, and that was business that at one point threatened their Championship status.

But after Alex Neil’s sacking, the bad results have been stopped somewhat thanks to caretaker boss Frankie McAvoy, who has got 11 points out of a possible 18 to move North End away from danger.

McAvoy will probably be in the frame for the permanent head coach job but there’s still uncertainty on that front for now, but one thing is for sure is that changes in the playing squad will need to be made.

Providing the new manager is given some funds to play with, let’s look at how North End could line up to start the 2021/22 season.