Highlights Southampton's steady rise up the Championship table has been fueled by their unbeaten streak, including impressive wins over Leeds United and Hull City.

The club is just nine points off an automatic promotion spot, and consistent results will put pressure on the leading pack during the winter period.

Paul Onuachu, who struggled at Southampton, has found success at Trabzonspor in Turkey and could potentially have a future with the Saints under manager Russell Martin.

Southampton appear to be settling into Championship life as they continue their steady rise up the table.

A 2-1 victory last weekend over West Bromwich Albion meant the Saints stretched their unbeaten streak to eight matches, with six wins in that time.

Impressive triumphs over fellow promotion contenders Leeds United and Hull City have propelled the club to just nine points off an automatic promotion spot, and a continuation of consistent results will firmly put the pressure on the leading pack throughout the hectic winter period.

Relegation down from the Premier League last campaign created its fair share of trials and tribulations for Russell Martin, with the Saints signing off 18 departures from the St Mary’s Stadium.

With such significant holes left from those exits, Southampton struggled to adapt to the challenge of the Championship in the early stages of the season, but the South Coast outfit appear to have found their groove now Martin has established his best XI to field.

Paul Onuachu was one of those 18 players to exit, joining Turkish outfit Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal, but does he still have a Southampton future next season?

How did Paul Onuachu perform for Southampton?

The Nigerian international swapped title-chasing Genk for relegation-threatened Southampton in February 2023 for a reported £18 million fee, in a last-ditch effort to retain the Saints’ top-flight status.

However, Onuachu was unable to hit the ground running at the St Mary’s Stadium for Nathan Jones before receiving a lack of minutes off the substitutes bench under Ruben Selles.

The Owerri-born forward featured 11 times for Southampton without finding the back of the net, as the Saints slumped to the foot of the Premier League table.

How is Paul Onuachu performing at Trabzonspor?

In sharp contrast, Onuachu has found his goalscoring touch in Turkey, with a fresh start seemingly revitalising him from a tough introduction to English football.

Onuachu registered three goals in as many opening games before failing to score in his next three outings.

The Nigerian was back amongst the goals recently by scoring against Fenerbahçe and netting a brace in a clash with Konyaspor.

This means Onuachu has notched six goals and one assist from eight domestic games as Trabzonspor sit fourth in the Super Lig table, collecting 22 points from their opening 12 matches.

Does Paul Onuachu have a future at Southampton?

There is no doubt Onuachu could play an effective part for Martin somewhere down the line, with his 6 ft 7 in menacing build a daunting prospect for opposition defenders to face.

It was always going to be difficult task to adapt to the Premier League instantaneously, particularly within a club that was unstable both on and off the pitch. The chopping and changing of managers matched with top-flight defeats most weeks would have severely dented the confidence in not only Onuachu, but the rest of the playing squad.

In a Martin team that likes to dominate the ball and create a series of chances to the forward line through the flanks, Onuachu could be a dominant force under the former Norwich City defender, with his bullish strength and aerial threat likely to thrive off the quality the Southampton squad possesses in the final third.

With Southampton standing a realistic chance of returning to the top-flight next campaign matched with Onuachu’s rise back to form in Turkey, it could be worth another shot to see what the forward can deliver under such a progressive manager, who is currently getting the best out of his former teammates.