£18m deal eyed, Ace targeted by Liverpool, Mitrovic latest: The latest Fulham transfer talking points

Fulham are currently well on course to make their return to the Premier League after just one season away in the Sky Bet Championship.

Marco Silva has assembled a side that is full of attacking talent and is equally solid at the back, with the West London outfit currently occupying top spot in the league standings at the time of writing.

Aleksander Mitrovic has once again been the star man for the Whites, whilst the likes of Harry Wilson, Bobby Reid and Neeskens Kebano continue to provide the Serb with excellent support in the final third.

With the new year fast approaching on the horizon, Fulham will no doubt have one eye on the upcoming January window.

Quiz: 30 questions about Fulham’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What was Aleksandar Mitrovic's league goal tally for 2021/22 after the Barnsley (H) match? 18 19 20 21

Here, we take you through the latest transfer talking points from around Craven Cottage ahead of what is sure to be a busy period for the Whites.

£18m deal eyed

Fulham are said to be interested in an £18 million move for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini, as per a recent report by The Sun.

Capable of playing as a number 10 or in a deeper midfield role, Fulgini is said to be viewed by the Whites as an ideal replacement for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who appears to be bound for either Napoli or Crystal Palace if reports are to be believed.

Fulgini is 25 and has great experience of playing in the French top flight, whilst he has also shown that he has an eye for goal in more recent times.

However it remains to be seen if Fulham would be willing to shell out such an amount on a player in the middle of the season.

Ace targeted by Liverpool

As recently reported by the Daily Mail, super agent Jorge Mendes is said to be pursuing the signature of Fabio Carvalho as he bids to get the youngster a move to Liverpool in the new year.

The youngster is said to have rejected all of the offers that have come his way from Fulham with regards to signing a new deal at Craven Cottage and appears destined to depart in January or next summer as his current contract continues to run down.

Mendes previously approached the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid about potentially signing the teenager, however neither were that keen on the idea, which means Liverpool have emerged as the clear front runners in the race.

It now seems like a matter of time before the 19-year-old departs for pastures new.

Mitrovic latest

Spanish sports publication Fichajes.net have suggested that La Liga side Villarreal are interested in signing Aleksander Mitrovic in January.

The Yellow Submarine believe that they can acquire the striker that has scored 21 goals this season in a €16 million deal.

However with Mitrovic having signed a new deal with the Whites not long ago – that ties him to the club until the summer of 2026 – it appears unlikely that he would be allowed to depart.

Furthermore Fulham would likely want at least double that amount for a player who is arguably the best in the division.