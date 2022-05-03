18-year-old’s future at Derby County becomes clearer ahead of summer window

Derby County winger Marko Borkovic is set to link up with Ohio State Buckeyes when his two-year scholarship at Pride Park reaches a crescendo this summer.

As confirmed by the Buckeyes’ official website, Borkovic will be included as part of their roster for the 2022 season.

Ohio State is a member of the Big Ten Conference and provides players with a chance to progress at college level with the goal of being selected in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Notable players who have been drafted in recent years include Jack Harrison, who currently plays for Leeds United, and Daryl Dike who was signed by West Bromwich Albion earlier this year.

Borkovic would have been hoping to push on at Derby after being handed his senior debut during the club’s clash with Sheffield United in the League Cup last year.

However, the 18-year-old has been utilised exclusively by the club at youth level since this particular fixture as he has failed to make any further inroads on the Rams’ senior squad.

With the summer transfer window set to open in June, Borkovic may turn out to be the first of a host of players who move on to pastures new as Derby prepare for life in League One.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a sensible decision by Borkovic as there was no guarantee he would be able to emerge as a regular starter for Derby in the future.

By playing his football at university level for Ohio State, the winger will be hoping to eventually seal a switch to a MLS side in the future.

Whereas Derby may not be too concerned by the fact that Borkovic is set to move to the United States, they will be hoping to keep some of their other academy graduates at the club this summer.

Although Jason Knight, Louie Sibley and Max Bird are all under contract for the 2022/23 campaign, the Rams may have an uphill task on their hands to prevent this trio from leaving if teams in higher divisions opt to test their resolve.