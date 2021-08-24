18-year-old defender starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI vs Fulham tonight

Birmingham City face fellow Championship side Fulham at St. Andrew’s this evening as they look to progress to round three of the League Cup.

Lee Bowyer will want to build on Saturday’s magnificent 5-0 win at Luton but his heavily rotated team in the victory over Colchester earlier this month shows that the cup is not the priority for Blues this season.

Therefore, with one eye on the weekend trip to Barnsley, the boss is expected to make plenty of changes again and here we look at the XI he will go with.

Neil Etheridge is pleasingly closing in on a return to action but this game is likely to come too soon for the number one, meaning Connal Trueman should get another opportunity.

Meanwhile, Bowyer is sure to go with the same back four that beat the U’s, so the regular defensive unit get a rest. Fans will be pleased to see how youngsters Marcel Oakley and Nico Gordon get on in a tough test.

Moving forward, the chance to get minutes for Riley McGree, Jordan Graham and Ivan Sanchez will delight the boss and it will be down to those individuals to impress and show why they deserve to play on a Saturday. With Gary Gardner having started on the bench at Kenilworth Road, he should come into the XI as well.

Finally, Jonathan Leko and Chuks Aneke will also be keen to get a rare start this season and they too will be hoping to give Bowyer a selection dilemma moving forward by getting on the scoresheet.

