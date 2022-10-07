18-year-old defender emerges as potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday

Max Johnston has emerged as a potential transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report from the Daily Record.

It is understood that the Owls are currently keeping tabs on the defender who was loaned out by Motherwell to Cove Rangers last month.

Wednesday have recently put a new scouting team in place which is tasked with tracking players who are currently featuring in Scottish football.

The Owls are considering the possibility of adding Johnston to their development squad before handing him the opportunity to impress at senior level.

Johnston has previously garnered interest from Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Since making the switch to Cove Rangers, the 18-year-old has made three appearances for the club in all competitions.

The right-back provided an assist on his league debut for the Toonsers as his side secured a 2-0 victory over Arbroath.

With Cove Rangers set to take on Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship this weekend, Johnston is likely to feature in this particular fixture.

Wednesday meanwhile will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Plymouth Argyle when they face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Currently third in the League One standings, the Owls could potentially close the gap between them and the automatic places if they seal all three points at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

When you consider that Johnston’s contract at Motherwell is set to expire next summer, it will be interesting what the future holds for the defender.

If Wednesday are indeed keeping a close eye on Johnston, they may have to act quickly next year in order to secure his services.

Johnston’s main priority in the coming months will be to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring on a regular basis for Cove Rangers.

As for Wednesday, they will be looking to sustain a push for automatic promotion to the Championship under the guidance of manager Darren Moore after making an encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Quiz: Did Sheffield Wednesday win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Wham Stadium 2-2 D 1-1 D 3-2 W 2-1 W