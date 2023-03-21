Blackburn Rovers centre-back, Dominic Hyam, has received a call-up into the Scotland squad for the March international break, with a debut potentially looming against either Cyprus or Spain in the next week.

Hyam has been excellent for Blackburn this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

He's helped Rovers reach the last-eight of the FA Cup and also played his part in lifting them to fifth in the Championship table, with a place in the play-offs a possibility this season.

At Blackburn, Hyam has been one of the club's best signings in 2022/23 and there's little denying it.

They signed him from Coventry City in the summer, on the back of the 27-year-old making 192 appearances for the Sky Blues, helping them rise out of League Two and back into the Championship.

Despite Hyam moving onto a new challenge and cracking the Scotland squad at last, there were a lot of well wishes from Coventry after his big news on the international scene.

The general feeling is that this was an overdue call-up, tainted with regret that he was no longer a Coventry player and, instead, thriving with Blackburn across the Championship.