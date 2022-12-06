18 key passes, 86.5% pass completion rate: The Burnley midfielder at the heart of Vincent Kompany’s revolution

Burnley have adapted well to life back in the Championship following relegation last season.

The Clarets endured a difficult campaign under Sean Dyche, ultimately leading to his dismissal in April.

While Mike Jackson was unable to avoid the drop, the Clarets have been able to make the most of a bad situation since losing their Premier League status.

Vincent Kompany arrived and drastically overhauled the first team squad, having made up to 15 summer signings.

Key players such as Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet all departed the club.

But, as we prepare for the return of the league from the World Cup break, we take a look at the statistics, via Fbref, behind one of the team’s new important players that is at the heart of Kompany’s revolution of the club…

Josh Cullen has missed just three fixtures in the league for Burnley so far this season.

The Irishman has become one of the key members of the squad since arriving with Kompany from Anderlecht in the summer.

The midfielder is important in dictating the tempo of the game, and has become vital for Burnley’s progression up the pitch in possession.

He has completed 18 key passes, which are passes that directly lead to a shot.

The 26-year old ranks fourth in the team for key passes, which is impressive given his deep position on the pitch and the role he has in the team.

Cullen has completed 116 passes into the final third, which ranks him second in this Burnley team behind just Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The midfielder has also completed 19 passes directly into the box, which he ranks third for in Kompany’s side.

His 80 progressive passes is also second in the team, again only behind Harwood-Bellis.

Cullen also has a pass accuracy of 86.5 per cent which is the best at Burnley so far this season.

He has completed a total of 1125 passes for the team, which is the fourth highest in the division overall.

Of all players with over 100 long passes attempted, Cullen also ranks third in the entire division for completion rate, making 67.1 per cent of his attempts.

Cullen has been a hugely influential figure in midfield for this Burnley side, with his passing playing a key role.

If the team is to sustain a promotion push into 2023, then he will likely continue being an important figure for Kompany.