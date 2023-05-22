Southampton are eyeing a potential summer move for Aberdeen striker Duk.

According to Teamtalk, the Saints are hoping to sign the forward during the off-season.

The Saints are looking to add some attacking depth to the side following their relegation to the Championship.

Southampton's return to the second tier was confirmed earlier this month and they're on course to finish bottom of the Premier League.

Who is Duk?

The Brazilian signed for Aberdeen last summer and has had an impressive debut campaign in Scotland.

Luis Lopes, also known as Duk, has scored 18 goals from 40 appearances, earning interest from a number of clubs in the process.

The man who brought Duk to the Scottish side, Darren Mowbray, is also set to join St. Mary’s, meaning a reunion is now gathering real momentum.

Despite some Premier League interest in the forward, it is understood that he would be open to a move to the Championship side.

What are Southampton’s summer transfer plans?

The 23-year-old is seen as someone who could fire the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

This also comes amid potential interest in Che Adams, with it believed that the Scotland international could be one of several departures this summer.

Following relegation, it is expected that a number of the team’s players could leave.

Adams has just one year left on his current deal and is hoping to make his return to the Premier League this summer.

Everton and Leeds United are both reportedly interested in the 26-year-old, although it remains to be seen if any decision will be made on his future just yet.

Would Duk be a good signing for Southampton?

A lack of goals has been a real killer for Southampton this season and a huge reason why they have suffered relegation so bringing in someone like Duk is a smart move to start their summer business.

Losing Adams would be a blow given his importance to the side but his most prolific campaign saw him bag just nine league goals for them, which the Aberdeen forward would hope to surpass.

If they can get a good fee for Adams then reinvesting that into the team by signing Duk could prove very worthwhile and help them return to the top flight.

It is also potentially a sign of what is to come from Mowbray, as he prepares to become Southampton’s new head of recruitment.