18 apps for QPR: What’s Gabriele Angella up to now?

Gabriele Angella spent the 2015/16 on-loan at Queens Park Rangers from Watford.

The Italian, now 30-years-old, made his name in England with Watford. He signed from Serie A side Udinese in 2013 and proved a prolific member of the first-team for Watford in the Championship.

Upon Watford’s promotion to the Premier League in 2015, Angella was deemed surplus to requirements, and he joined Championship side QPR on-loan.

He was a useful player for QPR. Injury blighted his only season at the club but when called upon, he gave a decent account of himself – he scored his only goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Derby County in March 2016.

Angella returned to Udinese after being released by Watford the following season, but after two seasons there, he was sold to Serie B side Perugia last summer.

QPR signed Angella at a difficult time in their recent history. They’d just finished bottom of the Premier League for the second time in three seasons, and had been dealt a hefty FFP fine for their spending under Harry Redknapp in the top-flight.

The club would no doubt like to have signed him on a permanent basis, but QPR quickly took a stringent view on player signings and wages, and he simply wasn’t their type of player anymore.

Returning to Udinese, he made a handful of appearances in Serie A over the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, and enjoyed a successful loan-spell with Belgian side Charleroi last season.

His drop into Serie B is sad to hear, but at 30-years-old he could yet have some of his best days ahead of him. An U21 international with Italy in his day, he’s always held ability. But the game in England is hugely competitive, and it is more so in Italy now.