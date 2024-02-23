Highlights Despite joining Leicester for £17 million, Kristiansen moved to Bologna on loan due to lack of playing time under new boss Maresca.

Kristiansen excelled in Serie A, solidifying his spot as a left-back with three assists, leading Bologna to a strong defensive season.

The move to Italy seems permanent as Kristiansen has stated he has "no future" with Leicester, hinting at a successful transfer for both clubs.

Victor Kristiansen joined Leicester City for a reported fee of £17 million last January; 13 months on and the Dane could well be on the move again.

After just 14 appearances in a blue shirt after moving from Copenhagen last year, the 21-year-old was shipped out on loan to Italian side Bologna during the summer, after realising he wasn’t a key feature in new boss Enzo Maresca’s plans.

With the incoming boss favouring a back three and utilising wingbacks, it left the fullback weighing up his future just a matter of months after making the move to England.

And ever since he joined up with boss Thiago Motta in Serie A the young talent has gone from strength to strength; helping the Rossoblù battle for a Champions League spot in Italy after a strong showing so far this season.

Serie A Table (As it stands February 21st) Team P GD Pts 1 Inter Milan 24 47 63 2 Juventus 25 21 54 3 AC Milan 25 18 52 4 Atalanta 24 24 45 5 Bologna 25 14 45 6 Roma 25 15 41 7 Fiorentina 25 8 38 8 Lazio 24 3 37

Victor Kristiansen’s contract situation

There was much fanfare when Kristiansen joined the Foxes in January 2023, with Brendan Rodgers luring the hotly-tipped youngster to the King Power Stadium as the Foxes fought to stay in the Premier League.

The reported £17 million deal saw the Dane sign a five-and-a-half-year deal to stay with the club until the summer of 2028, but it already looks like in England will be a lot shorter than planned.

Having broken through into the Copenhagen first team in the 2020/21 campaign, Kristiansen went on to make 70 appearances for the current Danish Superliga champions, with experience playing in the Champions League and Europa Conference League.

Having found the net for the first time in his final appearance for the club - a 2-0 away victory over Aarhus - he then made his Foxes debut in a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Walsall in January 2023.

Two more victories in his first two starts against Aston Villa and Tottenham showed early signs that City’s fortunes were turning around, but a tough end to the campaign saw them return to the Championship after nine season in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's arrival leaves Kristiansen out in the cold

With Rodgers out the door and Maresca coming into replace him, the early signs didn’t look promising for the young Dane, with his new boss utilising a system that doesn’t make the most of his abilities on the flanks, with James Justin cementing his place on the left side of defence.

With the left-back used more as a left centre back in his unique setup, Maresca already knew in the summer that Kristiansen and a number of other team mates weren’t going to feature heavily in his plans.

“I don’t think Victor and Luke [Thomas] can play inside like Ricardo [Pereira] is doing now. Probably we can try to use them in a different way, Victor in the way we are using Callum [Doyle],” Leicester Live reported in the summer.

“We are trying to do it but at the same time we understand that the best qualities for them is to play as a full-back. It’s the way they have played all of their lives. We are trying to teach them some concepts.”

The writing was already on the wall for Kristiansen then, and he quickly got the ball rolling for a move away from the club, as Bologna Sport News reported on his arrival to Italy:

“Leicester changed manager, they wanted me to play as a central defender, but I preferred to continue playing in my role.

“I told my agent that I needed to change teams to be a full-back. Bologna arrived offering me a nice project.”

After a slow start to the campaign Kristiansen has now made the left-back spot his own in Bologna, registering three assists going forward and helping contribute to the joint fourth-best defence in the league with just 23 goals conceded this campaign, as per FotMob.

He has already spoken out to the Italian press about his current plight, and said he has ‘no future’ with Leicester while speaking with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

A strong showing in last weekend’s 2-1 victory for his current side against Lazio will only have boosted his chances of making a permanent move to Italy in the summer, with his perfectly executed cross setting up Joshua Zirkzee for the game-winning goal.

With game time limited at his parent club, Kristiansen’s initiative to make the move away in search of more minutes has come up trumps; the only positive for the Foxes will be their chances of recuperating their original outlay look strong.

With European football a distinct possibility for Motta’s men next year, Bologna will see the deal as a wise investment, while Leicester will regard him as the one that got away.