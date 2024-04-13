Highlights Signing Etien Velikonja was a costly and ill-advised move by Vincent Tan, causing strain with manager Malkay Mackay.

The controversial signing highlighted how poorly run Cardiff City was under Tan's influence and control.

Velikonja's lack of playing time and impact at Cardiff City made him one of the club's most infamous signings.

The summer of 2012 was a time of upheaval at Cardiff City for more reason than one.

The Bluebirds had come close to Premier League promotion yet again the previous season, losing to West Ham in the 2011/12 play-off semi-finals, and they had also lost the League Cup final to Liverpool at Wembley in February.

It was the third successive season the club had reached the play-offs and failed to win promotion after defeats to Blackpool and Reading in previous seasons.

There was also the small matter of owner Vincent Tan rebranding the club, as the Bluebirds' badge was changed and the colour of the home kit was changed from blue to red in a bid to appeal to international markets.

That wasn't the only controversial move Tan made that summer, and Cardiff's owner signed Slovenian attacker Etien Velikonja without Malkay Mackay's approval.

Cardiff City clearly didn't need Etien Velikonja

With Cardiff City shaping up for a big 2012/23 season, they were set to be active in the summer transfer window.

However, owner Vincent Tan went too far with this and decided to sign Etien Velikonja without the prior approval of the manager or any of the recruitment staff.

Velikonjia's move to the Welsh capital cost the Bluebirds around £1.7million, and £6,000 a week in wages, according to Wales Online.

His move from Maribor was reportedly a record transfer fee for a Slovenian footballer, and made even more remarkable by the fact that Cardiff's manager didn't want to sign him.

This highlighted how badly run Cardiff were, and to a certain extent, still are by Vincent Tan.

Cardiff's owner was quite often trying to influence football matters, asking ridiculous questions such as why goalkeeper David Marshall wasn't scoring goals and sacking head of recruitment Iain Moody and appointing unknown 23-year-old Kazakh Alisher Apsalyamov instead - his friend's son.

As for Velikonjia's form on the pitch, he barely saw any action at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the Bluebirds clearly not needing him.

In total, Velikonjia made just four appearances for the Bluebirds during the 2012/13 season, making one start which came on the final day of the season with the club already confirmed as league winners.

Championship Table - 2012/13 Club P GD Pts 1. Cardiff City 46 27 87 2. Hull City 46 9 79 3. Watford 46 27 77 4. Brighton 46 26 75 5. Crystal Palace 46 11 72 6. Leicester City 46 23 68

He was hauled off at half-time during that one and only start, and it was quite clear that there was no future for him at the club, particularly after promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Bluebirds were stuck with him as he'd signed a four-year deal, and they couldn't shift the striker due to his wages.

This meant that he spent the 2013/14 season on loan with Rio Ave in Portugal, before returning to Cardiff for the 2014/15 season.

He made just one appearance after returning to Cardiff, playing nine minutes from the bench in a League Cup tie with Port Vale.

With a year left on his deal, he was shipped off to Belgium on loan, playing for Lierse, before finally leaving the club on a permanent basis in 2016.

After four seasons as a contracted Cardiff player, Velikonjia made just five appearances, and will go down as one of Cardiff City's most infamous signings.

The signing of Etien Velikonja strained the relationship between Malkay Mackay and Vincent Tan

Malkay Mackay did a fantastic job in helping the Bluebirds win promotion in 2013, but it's clear that was in spite of Vincent Tan, not because of him.

In just Mackay's second summer in charge, he had to oversee the club rebranding, a deeply unpopular decision, and then had the club's owner undermining him by signing players he didn't want.

Related Lingering Erol Bulut concern is clearly affecting Cardiff City players: View Erol Bulut's upcoming expiring contract is affecting the players, claims Cardiff City midfielder Manolis Siopis

It's clear that the pair didn't see eye-to-eye, but with Cardiff flying high during the 2012/13 season, Tan couldn't sack him.

However, after an unsuccessful start to the 2013/14 Premier League campaign, Mackay left the club after Tan told him to resign or he would be sacked.

The Guardian reported at the time that the relationship between the pair was broken beyond repair, and Tan had told Mackay he wouldn't give him a single penny to spend in January 2014.

Mackay was sacked in December 2013, and it brought to an end a successful period on the pitch for the Bluebirds.

At any football club, you need the manager and owner to be somewhat on the same page - that certainly wasn't the case at Cardiff and the signing of Etien Velikonjia only helped to show that.