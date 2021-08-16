17-year-old starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Burton Albion

Sunderland look to maintain their 100 per cent record in League One when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Lee Johnson has guided the Black Cats to back-to-back 2-1 victories to kick-off the campaign.

Ross Stewart will be looking to continue his excellent form at the top of the pitch with Charlie Wyke’s prolific 2020/21 season at the Stadium of Light feeling like a distant memory.

We predict that Johnson could make just one alteration to his starting eleven at Stadium MK as they attempt to claim consecutive away wins for the first time since March.

Alex Pritchard is unlucky to miss out, he replaced Corry Evans just after the hour mark last time out, but the one change we have gone for is for Aiden McGeady to be rested and replaced by Aiden O’Brien.

The 35-year-old has not managed 90 minutes yet this season and in order to be ready for the Black Cats’ hosting of AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, may need some time to let his body recover in midweek.

O’Brien came on for the former Republic of Ireland winger at the weekend and managed eight direct goal involvements from 40 appearances for the club last season.

The Millwall academy graduate is certainly an adequate replacement at League One level.

Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False