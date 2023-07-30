With the 2023-24 Championship season fast approaching, it looks as though Southampton are finally ready to get some bid fees for their first-team players.

Transfer activity at St Mary's Stadium has been pretty quiet following their relegation from the Premier League, with several big names expected to move on to pastures new.

For whatever reason though, that expected transfer activity has not materialised and heading into Friday's clash with Sheffield Wednesday, new head coach Russell Martin has most of his stars ready to call upon.

That could all change quickly though, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento being courted by Premier League clubs, but as of now they are all set to be in Martin's plans for the trip to Hillsborough.

One player that will seemingly not be there though is Mohammed Salisu, who looks set to be the first official high-profile Saints exit this summer.

The Ghana international centre-back was an absentee from Southampton's final pre-season friendly before their opening match of the season - a 1-0 defeat to Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar - and last week he was in talks to sign for Fulham.

However, with the Cottagers deciding that they only wanted to sign one left-footed centre-back, they prioritised a deal instead for Ajax's Calvin Bassey and landed the Nigeria international.

That took Marco Silva's side out of the running for Salisu, leaving the path clear for Monaco to swoop.

Monaco agree deal with Southampton for Salisu

The French side have been looking at signing new defenders this summer with Axel Disasi's future up in the air, and they set their sights on Salisu a number of weeks ago.

The coast is now clear to land the 24-year-old though and the Daily Mail are reporting that a £17 million fee has been agreed to take Salisu across the English Channel.

Salisu will now undergo a medical next week in order to complete the move and it will represent a profit for the Saints, who spent £10.9 million to bring him in from Real Valladolid in 2020.

Before his switch to the Saints, Salisu had played just 31 times in La Liga and had to ease himself into Premier League football at first with just 12 appearances in his debut season.

The Ghanaian then became a regular in the starting 11 in the 2021-22 season, playing 34 times in the top flight of English football and was a starter in the first half of last season, but injuries meant that he was rarely seen from February onwards as Southampton dropped into the second tier.

What is Mohammed Salisu's contract situation with Southampton?

Going into the new season, Salisu has less than 12 months remaining on the contract he signed at Southampton three years ago.

Salisu penned a four-year deal at the time, meaning that getting £17 million for his services represents good business for someone who could walk away for nothing next summer.

Southampton have other defensive options to choose from but with the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap linked with a move away too, it remains to be seen how Martin's backline looks against Wednesday on Friday.