17 goal contributions, 5.05 dribbles per game: Assessing Brennan Johnson’s Nottingham Forest season amid West Ham and Leeds interest

Despite the fact they are not quite in the play-off places just yet, Nottingham Forest are hoping to have a strong end to the 2021-22 season that ends with them in the top six of the Championship.

And if they do make it to the end of season lottery, then they can thank the impact of many players for their upturn in form since the start of the season – but all eyes will point towards Brennan Johnson.

After a dazzling loan spell at League One side Lincoln City last season, which culminated in a play-off final appearance at Wembley following 11 league goals for the Imps, Johnson returned to the City Ground in the summer hoping to be given the chance by Chris Hughton in the first-team.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Nottingham Forest one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 10 James Reid Alfreton Ilkeston Matlock Grantham

He had to dodge the transfer advances of fellow Championship clubs and also Premier League outfits but Johnson started the season in Forest’s team and was soon making an impact, with an assist against Coventry City on his league debut and then scoring in the draw with bitter rivals Derby County later in August.

Ever since Steve Cooper arrived at the Reds to replace Hughton in the dugout though, it’s been clear that Johnson is the main man that makes the team tick in the final third and some of his performances this season have been electric.

It’s not just in the Championship either that Johnson has been able to showcase his talents, with Premier League teams Arsenal and Leicester City coming to the City Ground in the FA Cup this season, and the 20-year-old has played a huge part in helping dispose both from the competition.

Looking closer into Johnson’s stats though, 17 goal contributions in all competition in general stands out and it will be some achievement if he can reach the 10-assist mark, having already scored 11 times.

On the attacking end of his play, Johnson’s most notable feature is probably his dribbling ability as he tends to leave some full-backs and centre-backs with their ankles twisted.

Johnson attempts 5.05 dribbles per game on average (via Wyscout) and has a 61.1 per cent success rate, as well as averaging 2.68 crosses a match – which is more than his shots per match which is 1.63.

With 2.63 progressive runs per match and 9.32 offensive duels a game as well, Johnson is clearly the man that Forest turn to to make things happen more often than not, although they do have other outlets when it isn’t going the youngster’s way.

It’s not a shock that the likes of Brentford, West Ham and Leeds are interested in his services, with the former having a club-record bid rejected in January, and with stat-lines like Johnson’s it’s hard to see him not being a Premier League player next season.