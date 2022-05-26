£17.5m claim emerges on Burnley star

Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet will be available for just £17.5m with a release clause coming into play following their relegation from the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ivorian was one of the Lancashire side’s better performers during the 2021/22 campaign, arriving from Lyon last summer and recording nine goals and one assist in 26 top-flight appearances.

His stay at Turf Moor could come to an end in the coming months though with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte thought to be an admirer of the 25-year-old after seeing him adapt to English football seamlessly.

He is one of many players that could depart the Lancashire outfit over the summer as they adapt to the financial challenges of competing in the Championship, with the club needing to repay a £65m loan following their drop to the second tier.

Nick Pope is another player that could be on the way out, though it’s currently unclear whether any side will be prepared to pay anywhere near the £40m potentially required to lure him away from the Clarets in the coming months.

Any side interested in recruiting Cornet won’t even have to fork out half of that, with the Ivorian’s £17.5m release clause leaving the relegated side powerless a club is willing to pay that amount.

He arrived at Turf Moor for a fee of around £12.9m though, enabling them to make a profit on the 25-year-old.

The Verdict:

Considering how prolific he was during the 2021/22 campaign, he would be a massive player to have next term and this is why many supporters will be keen to hold on to him, but perhaps resigned to losing him.

Sheffield United faced a similar situation with Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge last summer and it always looked like at least one of the two would leave, with the former’s departure potentially allowing the Blades to keep hold of the latter.

Nick Pope’s potential departure could mean the same for Cornet – but with the Berge’s release clause double what the Ivorian’s is – it may be difficult for the Lancashire side to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

If they both leave though, that could ease any potential worries in terms of finances, allow them to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules and also allow them to get spending in the summer window.

This spending will give them the best chance of returning to the top tier at the first time of asking, an assignment that will be difficult considering the strength of other sides in the second tier during 2022/23.