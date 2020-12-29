16 questions about Veljko Paunovic that Reading fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Veljko Paunovic was perhaps something of a surprise appointment by Reading when he was announced as the club’s manager.

But despite his lack of experience in English football, Paunovic has enjoyed a relatively strong start to his time in charge at the Madejski Stadium.

So how much do you know about the Royals’ current manager?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 16 questions about Paunovic that even Reading fans may find tricky.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 When was Paunovic born? 1977 1979 1981 1983