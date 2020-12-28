16 questions about Tony Mowbray that Blackburn Rovers fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Now several years into his role as Blackburn Rovers boss, Tony Mowbray is currently one of the Championship’s longest serving managers.

Having seen plenty of ups and downs during his time at Ewood Park so far, Mowbray is now looking to end Blackburn’s long wait for a return to the Premier League this season.

But just how much do you actually know about the Blackburn manager?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given 16 questions about Tony Mowbray that even the biggest Blackburn Rovers fans may find tricky.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 When was Mowbray born? 1963 1965 1967 1969