16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history that Owls fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Once again, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves looking for a new manager.

Tony Pulis’ unexpected departure earlier this week means that the Owls are now searching for a third permanent manager of the season, before we have even reached the halfway stage of the campaign.

But just how much do you know about the history of those to have taken up a place in the Hillsborough dugout over the years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history, that even fans of the club might struggle to get correct.

1 of 16 Who was Sheffield Wednesday's first ever manager? Arthur Dickinson Robert Brown Billy Walker Jimmy McMullan