Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history that Owls fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Once again, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves looking for a new manager.

Tony Pulis’ unexpected departure earlier this week means that the Owls are now searching for a third permanent manager of the season, before we have even reached the halfway stage of the campaign.

But just how much do you know about the history of those to have taken up a place in the Hillsborough dugout over the years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history, that even fans of the club might struggle to get correct.

1 of 16

Who was Sheffield Wednesday's first ever manager?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history that Owls fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: