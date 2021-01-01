16 questions about Paul Warne that Rotherham United fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne will be hoping that he can guide his side up the Championship table in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The Millers are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings after 20 matches, and will be looking to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

But do you think you know the Rotherham United manager well? Test your knowledge in this 16-question quiz about Paul Warne and share your scores on social media!

1 of 16 Where was Paul Warne born? Rotherham Norwich Carlisle Barnsley