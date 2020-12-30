16 questions about Neil Warnock that Middlesbrough fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

There’s plenty of managers who will go do as true legends of English football.

For us Neil Warnock has to be at the top of the list.

The Middlesbrough boss has given us endless amounts of entertainment over the years with the veteran gaffer lacking any sort of filter in his press conferences.

That’s before we even get onto his incredible record of securing promotion in the EFL.

He’s a popular figure, but how much do you know about Neil Warnock? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 16 In what year was Neil Warnock born? 1945 1946 1947 1948