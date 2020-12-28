16 questions about Neil Harris that Cardiff City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

It’s now over a year since Cardiff City appointed Neil Harris as their manager.

Having guided the Bluebirds to the Championship play-offs last season, Harris will now be looking to go one better than that in his first full campaign with the club from the Welsh capital in 2020/21.

But how much do you know about the Cardiff manager?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 16 question about Neil Harris that could be tricky for even the biggest Cardiff fans.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 When was Harris born? 1977 1979 1981 1983