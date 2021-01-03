16 questions about Michael O’Neill that Stoke City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

It’s now well over a year since Michael O’Neill took over as manager of Stoke City.

Since his appointment at the Bet365 Stadium, the Northern Irishman has gone some way to turning the Potters fortunes around, and they now look genuine play-off contenders once more.

But just how much do you about Michael O’Neill and his career so far?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 16 questions about the Stoke City manager that even fans of the club might struggle to get correct.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 When was O'Neill born? 1969 1971 1973 1975