16 questions about Mark Robins that Coventry City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Mark Robins is one of the most respected names in the EFL.

The Coventry City manager has built a real reputation as one of the top coaches outside of the Premier League and that’s something that he’s going to want to build on in the coming years.

With the Sky Blues in the Championship this term the hope is that he consolidate their place, and then kick on.

But of course his career started long before moving to Coventry.

So how much do you know about Robins? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 16 In what year was Mark Robins born? 1968 1969 1970 1971