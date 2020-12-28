Bristol City
16 questions about Dean Holden that Bristol City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?
Dean Holden was not a particularly popular appointment among Bristol City fans and it seems the jury remains out on the current head coach.
The Robins have kept pace with the top six despite a significant number of first-team injuries but the football his side has played has too often been turgid and uninspiring.
You feel the next few months will be an important time for the City boss and today he is the focus of our quiz…