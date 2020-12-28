Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

16 questions about Dean Holden that Bristol City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Dean Holden was not a particularly popular appointment among Bristol City fans and it seems the jury remains out on the current head coach.

The Robins have kept pace with the top six despite a significant number of first-team injuries but the football his side has played has too often been turgid and uninspiring.

You feel the next few months will be an important time for the City boss and today he is the focus of our quiz…

1 of 16

1. At which club did Holden start his playing career?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 16 questions about Dean Holden that Bristol City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: