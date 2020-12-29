Norwich City are currently flying high under Daniel Farke and have moved themselves into a great position in order to achieve an almost instant return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term.

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz all about Norwich’s successful manager, with the German having famously sealed promotion during his second season in charge of the Canaries.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you scored!

1 of 16 What month was Farke born? August September October November