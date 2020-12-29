16 questions about Chris Hughton that Nottingham Forest fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

Chris Hughton is one of the most experienced managers in the EFL.

With two Championship promotions on his CV, Hughton will be looking to guide Forest back into the Premier League in the near future.

This season, that doesn’t look like happening, and he will be keen to see out the season and finish strongly.

Can you get full marks on this quiz solely focusing on the Forest manager? Leave your score in the comments below…

1 of 16 How old is Chris Hughton? 56 59 62 66