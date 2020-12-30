Huddersfield Town News
16 questions about Carlos Corberan that Huddersfield fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?
Huddersfield Town fans are enjoying life under Carlos Corberan.
Corberan has brought a fluid style of football to the John Smith’s Stadium and, when things click for this Huddersfield side, they really look a good side.
The new head coach has been a real positive this season and he’s already earned himself a new contract, extending his stay in West Yorkshire over Christmas.
So, how much do you know about Corberan?
